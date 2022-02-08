The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Feb. 7 meeting, gave approval to a sheriff’s office request to join a criminal task force committee.
The panel is with the Department of Homeland Security through a memorandum of understanding between Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“This is a federal task force that the McGirt ruling has made it necessary for us to join,” said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
Commissioners gave their nod to several American Rescue Plan Act fund items. The board also approved a resolution on procedures for state and local fiscal recovery funds.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins’ request to trade a used 2017 John Deere grader for a 2022 John Deere grader was granted. Jenkins said the older equipment had excessive hours of use.
In other business, Jason Graber was granted permission to obtain right-of-way easements on Four-Mile Road.
Several declaration of surplus items from various departments were approved by the board. Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.