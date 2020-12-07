Cherokee County Commissioners approved a countywide lodging tax vote for the February ballot during a Dec. 7 meeting.
Genny Maiden, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce chair, said the board needed to make a decision by Dec. 10 to get the proposal on the ballot.
"We are here today to talk about a request for a countywide lodging tax to give us opportunity to promote and develop tourism throughout the county," Maiden said. "Right now, it's not an integrated approach as it's mostly focused on the city, so the lake and the river don't get as much promotion as they could."
Maiden said they are recommending a 4 percent lodging tax on gross rental of receipts.
Twenty-five percent is designated for Cherokee County to develop roadside beautification initiatives, trash and litter removal, and administration and enforcement of the tax.
"Seventy-five percent of that will be designated to the Tourism Council to market and promote countywide tourism," Maiden said.
Lloyd Legal, PLLC, developed the resolution, and concerns arose from Assistant District Attorney Andy Williams.
"I've got some questions on some of the wording. It says this shall be inapplicable to lodging in any municipality in the county which is level to lodging tax," Williams said. "I'm thinking the city of Hulbert is an incorporated city, but I haven't heard about them enacting any lodging tax."
Williams said the commissioners didn't have the authority to impose taxes on municipalities.
"I think you'd have to change the language," said Williams.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said they are putting it out there for a vote for Hulbert citizens to tax themselves.
"If we do pass this, it will be an initiative for them to pass on themselves, and in the end, it will be a countywide tax," Brown said. "We're not imposing any city tax because the city is in the county."
City Attorney Grant Lloyd said they can make changes to the resolution to exclude only the city of Tahlequah, and asked Williams if that was OK.
"I would say 68 Oklahoma Statute, Section 13 70.9 is directly on point and talks about if another municipality already has a tax in place, you don't double dip, but if there is none, you can go forward," Lloyd said.
Brown said he didn't see an issue with the language, since the citywide issue would take precedent over the county, if Hulbert decided to pass a city tax.
The board asked Maiden and Lloyd and his team to return later in the day for more clarification. District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall confirmed they regrouped with changes Williams made to the resolution.
"We talked about it and Andy rewrote some language, scribbled some more stuff out on the resolution, put in some more language, and came up with what we wanted as a county, and we passed it," Hall said. "If you stay, you pay, and this isn't costing us taxpayers a dime in Cherokee County. This is bringing in revenue to boost Cherokee County.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next commissioners meeting is Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
