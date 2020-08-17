The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during an Aug. 17 meeting, approved a resolution to call a special election for the approval of liquor sales on Sundays by spirits licensees.
Dirk Van Veen, Mary's Liquor owner, told the board that in March, seven counties in the state voted to allow liquor sales on Sundays. He said it's a direction in which the entire state is headed.
"It's one way to keep more of our small businesses operating, given that by Oklahoma law, every liquor store has to be independently owned, a small business from a state resident," Van Veen said. "It's just another way to keep some of our grocery-type money from going to Bentonville, Tulsa, Kansas City."
Liquor stores wouldn't be able to open until noon on Sundays, if the measure is passed.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown asked Van Veen if retail grocery stores can sell anything above 6-point alcohol on Sundays.
"Yes, up to 15 percent of strong beer and wine, and that was a recent increase from 12 percent," Van Veen said. "I think grocery is knocking at the door toward putting liquor into grocery stores."
Van Veen said liquor stores are missing the revenue, while retail grocery stores are able to sell high-point beer and wine on Sundays.
"We miss that revenue day, and it would be nice for us to be able to compete with them," he said.
Brown made a motion to approve the item while District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall seconded.
The board gave its nod to the Sequoyah Heights Plat in Hall's district.
Approval was granted for an issuance by Cherokee County Economic Development Authority of tax-exempt qualified mortgage revenue bonds.
"We have done this for several years, and about every two years, we have to renew it. It enables the people who qualify to get credit on their mortgages," District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said. "An attorney with the Economic Development Authority said there's no downside. The mortgages are limited to Cherokee County, and I'd entertain a motion to approve."
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
