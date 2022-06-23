The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a June 20 meeting, approved several resolutions and lease agreements.
Lease-purchasing agreements for five graders and sign bid forms/delivery service record with Warren Cat were approved. Resolutions to accept requests to submit a county action report to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to remove sections of two roads were granted.
A lease agreement between M.C. Nutrition Service and District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins for use of the Senior Citizen Building was approved.
The board gave its nod to a state contract quote from Digi Security Systems for a security system conversion with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Jenkins' request of utility relocation agreement with Lake Region Electric Cooperative for Guy Engineering on a bridge project over Maynard Bayou was granted.
The board discussed implementing security measures at all entrances of the courthouse that was brought to them by Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron and City Administrator Alan Chapman.
Two change orders from Myers-Cherry Construction were approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, July 5, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
