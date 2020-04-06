By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Cherokee County Commissioners agreed on a lease-purchase of five patrol vehicles for the sheriff's office during an April 6 meeting.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said they plan to purchase the vehicles from a Tulsa dealership of a truck and four Ford explorers.
"We'd like to lease-purchase five vehicles from Bill Knight Ford; one F-250 pickup and four Ford Explorers," said Chennault. "We've talked to Welch State Bank and they've given us a 3.63 interest rate, and our total payments will be $169,858 over five years. For a $37,769 payment, that will pay one time a year."
Chennault said the goal is to have all the vehicles paid off in three years.
The board gave its nod to a cooperative agreement with USDA-APHIS Wildlife service and the board of commissioners.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall's request of declaration of surplus was granted.
Hall said the equipment is going to Solid Waste.
A request from District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard to work on private property with Donny Osmon was approved.
"We've got to clean the creek out at the bridge to keep water off the roadway," said Hubbard.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, April 20 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.