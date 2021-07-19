The Cherokee County Commissioners approved a project agreement between the county and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation during a July 19 meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins said this project is for West 780 Road.
"It's a lake access road that's [over] two miles long and we're fixing to blacktop it through there," said Jenkins.
Jenkins' request for an award letter from Cherokee Nation for $239,000 for a project on Stick Ross Mountain Road was granted.
The board gave its nod to a Detention Services agreement among the commissioners and ROCMND Area Youth Services,Inc.; Craig County Regional Detention Center and Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services Inc.; and Pittsburg County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Commissioners approved a set date for a public hearing to open a section line in District 1, requested by Mike Epperson on behalf of Norris Mack. The hearing is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m.
A juvenile detention/transportation claim for $705 was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until July 28 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
