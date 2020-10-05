The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved the city of Tahlequah's request for a public hearing during an Oct. 5 meeting.
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the idea would be to extend East Fourth Street to Nalley Road.
"It's pretty rough in that span there, but we're requesting the opening strictly for the use as a trail passing to get out to our eventual 200-acre mountain bike park," Tannehill said.
The in-person public hearing is slated for Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.
The board gave its nod to a grant opportunity for the Cherokee County Election Board. Tiffany Rozell, Election Board secretary, said the minimum amount of the grant is $5,000, but the county could get more.
"Because of our county statistics, we meet the qualifications for more," Rozell said. "It's not a matching grant fund; it's just a grant they are giving."
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall was appointed vice chairman to the board during the meeting.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.
A juvenile detention/transport claim for $1,464 was approved.
What's next
The next Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting is Monday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.