The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved several agreements during a June 6 meeting.
Commissioners granted resolutions to create match accounts for four Cherokee Nation projects that totaled $534,000. The projects are for West 751 Road, West Shady Grove Road, West Gassaway Road,and Coos Thompson Road.
The sheriff’s office request to accept a state contact from Digi Security Systems for security system conversion with American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved.
“This is the security cameras for the whole courthouse,” said CCSO Administrative Assistant Kathy Young.
The quote included removing the existing cameras that don’t work.
Two change orders from Myers-Cherry Construction for the north entry of the courthouse were approved.
Lowrey Fire Department’s request for a drone to be declares surplus and to be transferred to Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department was granted.
Jessie Hughes, certified public accountant, was approved to prepare the county’s estimated needs and budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
A utility relocation agreement with Lake Region Electric Cooperative for Guy Engineering was given the nod by commissioners.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, June 20, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.