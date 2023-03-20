Commissioners OK several cosmetic changes

On March 20, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners discussed the approval of a cosmetic change to the new sheriff’s office building and repairs to the livestock arena and shelter.
Permission was granted for the sheriff’s department to paint the building on College Avenue that used to house the Cherokee County Health Department.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the sheriff’s office would like to move its offices from Delaware Street to College Avenue, and paint the building to give it a modern appearance.
“We are out of room in the courthouse. Our office was built in the 1970s, when CCSO had around six employees and a 15-bed jail,” said Chennault. “We now have over 30 employees, and the majority of them are housed in the courthouse. We have run out of room for employees, equipment storage, and evidence storage.”
Chennault said the courthouse security deputies will stay on site, while their communication officers will be moved to the Tahlequah Police Department in the Cherokee County 911 Center’s new location.
Other update will be needed for the plumbing, flooring, phones, etc.
The repairs approved by the board to the livestock arena/shelter were the result of past water damage.
“When they tied the water in, the city didn’t check the valves and they blew water in the building,” said District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall. “There wasn’t a problem, but we had to cut about a foot of sheetrock in two rooms just to make sure we didn’t have any problems.”
Several pieces of equipment and items were approved as surplus for District 1, including a 1997 Ford Ranger and a utility tractor.
The commissioners accepted bids for District 2 to sell four pickups and for District 1 to sign a lease and claim with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for a 2022 Hamm compactor.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, March 29, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
