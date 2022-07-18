The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a June 20 meeting, approved several claims and change orders presented during a July 18 meeting.
A contract between Woodall Schools and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for a school resource officer was approved. Sheriff Jason Chennault said the deputy will just be assigned to the school. The school will pay 75 percent of the salary for the 75 percent of the year classes are in session. CCSO will pay the other 25 percent and the deputy will patrol during the summer.
The board gave its nod to three separate requests from the Health Department: a change order, a lease agreement between the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Department of Human Services, and an X-ray services agreement.
Approval of a claim for the reimbursement of easement cost project and an Oklahoma Department of Transportation claim on a state job in District 2 were granted
Requesting and receiving officers for the Lowrey Fire Department and Keys Fire Department were approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.