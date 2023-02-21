The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Feb. 21 meeting, renewed their insurance among employees with OPEH&W for the fiscal year.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said there was a 5% increase, and if the county picked up the difference, it would be $34,192.
"It'll be a little tight for the budget coming up for next year," Hall said. "If we do pick this up, then there will probably be no budgeted raises in the courthouse next year, because you're getting your raise right now with this."
The board was given the option of tabling a decision for two weeks but District 1 Commission Bobby "Cub" Whitewater said he'd rather make a decision now. They will take a look at the budget at a later time to determine whether they could do raises.
Close to $38,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved for repair and reburying a 4-inch water line and meters for the rural water district.
Action approval of a phone quote to clean air ducts in the courthouse were tabled.
In other business, approval of a resolution to request the use of ST funds to match Cherokee Nation funding for repairs to Indian Road in the amount of $400,000 out of a matching fund was granted.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, March 6, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
