On Monday, Aug. 7, the Cherokee County Commissioners met to discuss usual agenda items, as well as more progress on the new county livestock barn.
The commissioners approved the installment of a vent kitchen hood by Myers-Cherry Construction for the barn. District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said the barn will be available for use by the fall county show, Sept. 6-9.
“We’re in compliance right now. All of our cabinets are being built, and all of our desks and stuff, so we’re finishing up,” said Hall.
Decisions for the approval of expenditures to be made with American Rescue Plan Act funds included the Hulbert Fire Department using the money to purchase a new printer and iPads after having to downsize from four to two tablets. The Assessor’s Office was allowed the requested amount of $3,719.87 for cellphone boosters, webcams, and laptops, while Burnt Cabin Rural Water District will be allowed ARPA funds for water filters and engineering purposes.
The commissioners approved several items that related to District 1 and 2. For District 1, consideration was made to sign an Oklahoma Department of Transportation claim form for services from Pinnacle Consulting Management Group and to pay for the Parcel 1 for the same easement project.
An approval was made for District 2 to not only pay a 2022-’23 invoice of $175 to Reasor’s for an appeal missed from last year, but for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to pay an invoice of $350 to the Department of Public Safety, also from the 2022-’23 fiscal year. Both invoices will use money from the 2023-’24 fiscal year.
The commissioners approved the resolution for District 2 to accept Cherokee Nation funds for $14,927.16, which is the reimbursement for the County Line Road project for Crusher Run.
“On County Line Road, going over toward Muskogee, whoever had the bid on that got kicked off, so they paid them to finish that road up,” said Hall. “It was basically $15,000 with Crusher Run we paid for and then they reimbursed [District 2 County] Commissioner [Chris] Jenkins.”
A contract agreement between District 2 and the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board Of ODOT Lake Access Grant was accepted for the requested amount of $135,000.
“We got a lake access grant for $135,000 so we borrowed money from our CED, our Circuit Engineering Division, and then once we pay for this job, we pay the deal back,” said Hall.
The removal of .16 miles off of South Peaceful Valley Drive was acknowledged and approved for District 3.
“This is a real narrow road, one lane. It’s hard for us to get in there, as narrow as it is. It’s hillside on one and a tight property on the other, and we fought these people for a long time. Finally, they wanted it as private, so we are giving [it to them] as private,” said Hall.
During the meeting, several items with the Treasurer’s Office were approved, including the Cherokee County Annual Financial Statement Financial Year End on June 30, 2023, and the removal of Nita Carr from the First State Bank, Armstrong Bank, and Local Bank accounts.
Several items were tabled at the meeting for future discussion, including concrete service for the new livestock building and shelter; a master service agreement between the Cherokee County Treasurer and Apprentice Information Systems of OK Inc.; and a master service agreement between the same company and the county clerk’s office.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will take place Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
