The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during an Oct. 18 meeting, reviewed bridge reports.
The commissioners hire their Circuit Engineering Division for bridge inspections every two years. CED has its own engineers, and when they find fault with a bridge, it can be placed on a list for repair or replacement.
CED Program Manager Scott Brians gave each commissioner reports and said most of their issues had to do with debris.
The board OK'd a resolution to approve incentive awards for employees' safety performance during 2021.
"This is our normal review we ... check the safety records. If everything has been done properly, they get a $250 incentive," said District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard.
A phone quote to construct an equipment storage building was granted to Terry Sampton Construction for $24,900.
"We're going to build a 40-by-66 building on the south edge right behind our office. It also creates a security fence around the parking lot," said District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall.
John Littledave was appointed to the 911 Trust Board, replacing former Hulbert Mayor Shirley Teague. Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
