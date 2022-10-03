The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during an Oct. 3 meeting, approved reports, invoices, and resolutions.
A resolution to deposit reimbursement $277,361 in funds from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Lake Access program was granted. The funds were put into an account for a Lake Access Project on West 780 Road in District 2.
Commissioners reviewed the bridge reports and approved its invoicing.
No action was taken in regard to maintaining East 855 Road in District 3, a contract for a new postage meter machine in the court clerk's office, or a journal entry of judgment.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.