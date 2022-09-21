Commissioners say facility to be ready by spring livestock show

County officials have detailed what’s to come with a new top-notch facility currently under circulation
Discussion on what to do about the old county fairgrounds has been circulating for years, and commissioners said the property was a dilemma for some time.
The property was appraised at $915,000 in September 2021, when commissioners agreed to advertise the sale of the grounds. Glenda Cobb, with the commissioners' office, said notice of the sale was published to the Daily Press on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, 2021, and again on Nov. 12 and Nov. 21 that year.
“We listed it twice because we had no bids the first time, and the second time we had one bid,” District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said.
The property was ultimately sold to Cherokee Nation for $733,000. The tribe is building the Career Readiness Campus on the former county property.
Myers-Cherry Construction LLC is spearheading the project, and officials are posting updates of the site work to social media as it progresses. The estimated total cost of the new facility is $4 million.
Work is now moving forward quickly, and Hall said the builder has 85 days to have the structure itself standing and ready.
“The fair is going to happen 45 days before the stated completion date. They’re going to do everything in their power – Myers-Cherry Construction – to get this up and going to where they can have their show,” Hall said. “It’s a big if, and we have a lot of work to do.”
Some local residents asked commissioners to explain their backup plan if 4-H and the Future Farmers of America couldn’t use the site for the spring livestock show in February. Tahlequah Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons assured them a temporary certificate of occupancy could be issued in time if there's a worst-case scenario before the show.
Hall, Hammons, and several others said the purpose of this new facility is to serve the children of Cherokee County.
“The face of livestock showing has changed, and I think it would behoove us all to pay attention to it, because it is something very important and near and dear to our community that we recognize this change we try to meet those needs,” Hammons said.
The facility will also serve as an emergency management shelter if the county is hit with a natural disaster, which is relatively common.
“The county doesn’t have a facility [to shelter the displaced], so this is set with with bathrooms, showers, and if we have a natural disaster in our county, people have somewhere to go," Hall said. "They would have a place to come to have hot running water, somewhere to lay their heads down until they figure out what’s going on with the insurance, where they’d have somewhere to live,” Hall said.
The Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension offices will be housed in the facility as well.
