Commissioners, sheriff work out VFD ARPA deal

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve rural fire communications during a Feb. 10 special meeting, and partly thanks to Sheriff Jason Chennault, they'll get the amount they requested.
Tim Knight, who represents Cherokee County’s rural fire departments, and other volunteers have attended the past two commissioner meetings, asking for help to fund upgrades to communication systems.
“With the reduction of volunteers and increase call volume, interoperability between departments is even more critical, and has become a standard in all structure fires, complex rescue and potential mass casualty incidents,” a proposal addressed to the commissioners stated.
They were advised to speak with the 911 Trust Authority Board during a Jan. 18 meeting, as renovations were first needed for the upgrades to work. Their request was then tabled at the Feb. 7 meeting.
Knight explained that various services have switched to a digital frequency, and if rural fire departments get up and running on the same page before the 911 Center does, they'll still be operational.
“We’re dealing with a 20-plus-year-old system, so there’s been a lot of changes made by the [Federal Communications Commission] on narrowbanding and everything else that’s killed us. You get out [at] Keys, Lowrey, Peggs – we all have trouble communicating now,” he said.
The second proposal was to hire a full-time fire dispatcher for the 911 Center. Knight said they were being dispatched in a secondary manner by either Northeastern Health System’s dispatcher or Cherokee Nation’s dispatcher. Knight said there were delays with calls as dispatchers get busier, and they don’t have a direct line of communication to 911.
“This has been an ongoing problem for many years and continuously become more problematic to the point where responders have had to defend themselves in hostile situations, with no communication with [a] dispatcher or law enforcement,” the proposal reads.
According to the proposal, based on the current pay scale – including workers compensation, insurance and benefits – the amount needed would be $216,000 a year.
“This request has been calculated based on a dispatcher on duty working a 40-hour week; it will require 4.5 employees for 24/7, 365 coverage. The total cost of this project over a 3-year span will be $648,000,” the proposal reads.
Knight and the firefighters were asking for $523,525 for their two proposals, and they wanted that full amount from ARPA funds.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard asked if the tax advisory board was recipient of the funds. Lowrey Fire Chief Larry Watts, who is also vice president of the board, said they would be more than willing to disburse funds through the board.
“Since there wasn’t action on spending the money out of the tax board, it was really never approached, because it wasn’t sales tax and that’s the purpose,” said Watts.
Watts said the tax board would pass a resolution in support of the proposal. They were advised to submit a purchase order of all requested items from each individual fire department.
“Well, we talked about this and we have $500,000 that we can move to you guys. We can’t meet the whole amount at this time," said District 3 Commission Clif Hall. "If something happens as the process goes along and someone doesn’t spend as much as they are requesting, in the future, then possibly we can ... add the $23,000 back to it."
It was then that Sheriff Jason Chennault told the commissioners to take the $23,000 out of his $1 million in ARPA funds that had been approved during the Jan. 18 meeting for 15 new, fully equipped trucks. Chennault had asked for the $1 million, but as it turns out, purchasing the trucks will require just under $750,000.
“Take the $23,000 from our $1 million; we’ll be good,” said Chennault.
Those in attendance thanked Chennault for his gesture, and commissioners said they were going to be fully funded for both proposals. Tahlequah Fire Department and Sparrow Hawk Fire Department were not included in the proposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.