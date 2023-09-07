Cherokee County Commissioners met Sept. 7 to approve the first step for potentially gaining opioid funding.
During a commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Kelly Blair, District 1 grants and special projects coordinator, said she was not aware of the city and county’s eligibility for opioid grant money until recently.
Since the first step of the process was due for completion this week, the commissioners agreed to call a special meeting to discuss the issue.
According ot Blair, the commissioners signed a letter of intent to partner with Working to Recover, Assist and Prevent for the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board.
“We are going to apply for opioid funding through the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board,” Blair said.
“We don’t know how much funding will be awarded yet, but the funding is going to be based on population across the state.”
Blair said once all the letters of intent are received from across Oklahoma, the total population will be figured and then the distribution of the funds will take place after the total amount is officially established.
“It would serve all of Cherokee County, but we will have to partner with an organization that is already providing services throughout the entire county. That’s why WRAP fits that bill, so they already provide, like the [Narcan services, services through the court, and therapy services],” Blair said.
Blair said one of the benefits of the funds will include WRAP’s working with law enforcement, as the organization will be able to use the funds to help send and provide the sheriff’s office with more mental health training.
“This is really going to help bridge a gap in between mental health services and our sheriff’s [office], so we’re really excited about the ways the money can be used between WRAP and our county services,” Blair said.
Since signing the letter of intent is the first step in this process, Blair said that she does not know when they will hear back about the official amount of funds.
What’s next
The Cherokee County Commissioners will meet again Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
