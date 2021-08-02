The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during an Aug. 2 meeting, tabled action on implementing a mask mandate, with COVID-19 cases continuing to surge.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard and other elected officials said they were in favor of mandating masks. However, Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office would have trouble enforcing it.
“I have no problem with it, but our problem is, if they’re going to continue to have court, we’re not going to be able to sit down here and enforce it,” said Chennault. “We’re short a court security deputy, so we’re not going to be able to sit down here at all times.”
Chennault explained that if elected officials wanted to enforce mask-wearing in their own individual offices, that would work. But deputies wouldn’t be able to stop every person walking into the courthouse – at least, for now.
Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels said she doesn't expect the judges to hold off on court cases, for the time being. District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall wanted to see where the judges stood on the matter, and find out how the numbers look during a Crisis Task Force meeting that was scheduled for later that morning. The board agreed to table the item for a special meeting, if needed.
Revised resolutions for two road projects were given approval from the board. An award letter from Cherokee Nation for $239,000 for a project on Stick Ross Mountain was Road, and an award letter from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for $350,000 for a project on West 780 Road were granted.
The board gave its nod to a resolution to update the Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy in the Cherokee County Employee Handbook.
The CCSO’s request for a trade-in purchase with Black Fire Forge for new rifles was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
