The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Feb. 7 meeting, agreed to table the allocating of American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve rural fire communications.
It was during a Jan. 18 meeting when Tim Knight, representing Cherokee County's rural fire departments, said they were advised to speak to the 911 Trust Authority Board about communications upgrades using ARPA funds. Knight had said the 13 departments were looking for funding to upgrade all communications systems.
“We’re asking for funding to upgrading all of our communications as presented last meeting and what we need to do to get this thing going,” said Knight.
Knight said they are asking for $523,525 for two proposals and they would like that full amount in ARPA funds.
“We’ve got to start with not putting the horse before the cart or not putting the cart before the horse. We've got to start with 911,” said District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall.
However, firefighters in attendance stated that wasn’t true becuase it was a separate issue. Commissioners had advised during the Jan. 18 meeting that the 911 Center needed to be renovated first for their upgrades to work.
“Well 911 already has entities in there that are digital compatible and digital operational. When they flip that switch, we all have to be on the same page or on the same channel. This will bring us up as 911 is getting their upgrade also,” said Knight.
Knight explained that various services have switched to a digital frequency, and if the rural fire departments get up and running on the same page before the 911 Center does, they are still operational.
“The other part of this is we don’t want 911 to jump up and buy a system that is going to have to work from analog and digital. We’re not there and they’re going to have to keep their old system and keep patching it so let’s bring it all up-to-date and do it all,” said Knight.
Sheriff Jason Chennault was asked what the 911 Center had planned and he said they plan to switch to digital countywide.
“It means in the future, they’ll need to change their equipment but we’ll still have the capability to speak with them over the radio by the old system,” said Chennault.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard asked Knight if they just weren’t getting service, and Knight stated it was minimal.
“We’re dealing with a 20-plus-year-old system, so there’s been a lot of changes made by the [Federal Communications Commission] on narrowbanding and everything else that’s killed us. You get out [at] Keys, Lowrey, Peggs – we all have trouble communicating now,” he said.
Commissioners said they would need to sit down with Hobbs & Associates on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and they’d be able to get more information to Knight and the rest of the rural firefighters.
Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole said he had approached Hall several months ago and asked about spending those ARPA funds, and he said he was turned down.
“That’s why we hire someone. If anything goes wrong and it is spent wrong then we are responsible for repaying this money,” said Hall. “The guidelines are very stringent on how you can spend it and then they change the rules as they’re going all the time.”
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners approved several ARPA fund items and Knight asked if those departments requested for those funds just like they were doing. Commissioners referred back to the Jan. 18 meeting when they approved expenditure documentation for ARPA funds totaling over $1.62 million.
“We sat down and did a little, ‘Let’s see what we need up here at the courthouse.’ You’ve got to go to the core of it. [County Assessor Marshal Trammel] needed upgrades on her flyovers, which is by statute she has to adhere to all of the time. [County Treasurer Patsy Stafford] didn’t need as much, Jason got a fleet of vehicles, and then from this point forward he’ll save funding to do this on his own from now on,” said Hall.
Each commissioner was slated to receive $1 million in funds for roads and Hall said that is instead going toward an Ag facility that will also serve as an emergency management shelter.
“We still have money left over that we haven’t approved yet, so there is room to do something with you all,” said Hall.
Commissioner said the next step will be to meet with Hobbs and Associates and see if they can even approve the ARPA funds for that request. Glenda Cobb advised they had already spent the funds they had, and they would need to wait until March when they get the second rounds of funds.
Cookson Firefighter Ryan Biggers said the issue at hand keeps getting put back to 911, and it wasn’t making sense to him.
“It’s a safety issue, and it’s not just a safety issue for us as firefighters, but it is for the citizens,” said Biggers.
Biggers gave two scenarios they’ve faced while on the job wherein they don’t have the ability to protect themselves due to inadequate communication system.
Hubbard asked when the departments were established, and Knight said they were developed in the 1970s.
“So this is just now becoming a problem?” asked Hubbard.
Hubbard then explained it’s a funding issue and the rural departments are able to get money through a sales tax fund. Hubbard told Biggers it was a lot of money for the county to come up with.
“I don’t think it’s enough money to disregard the citizens and the people that do it for free. It’s a safety issue and it’s not a matter of anything other than that,” said Biggers.
What’s next
A follow up to Monday’s meeting will be in the Wednesday, Feb. 9 online edition.
