The Cherokee County Commissioners met Sept. 5 to discuss various surplus items and establish a meeting date to discuss an opioid grant.
During the new business portion of the meeting, Kelly Blair, District 1 grants and special projects coordinator, discussed the potential for garnering opioid grant money.
“There is some opioid grant money that is available to the city and is available to the county. With the city they have submitted their letter of intent and the CCHC and Tahlequah BEST are partnering with the city to apply for the opioid money,” Blair said.
Blair said she was not aware of the grant until recently, and it must be filed in the city and county. After being asked by Working to Recover, Assist and Prevent (WRAP) if a letter of intent had been submitted, Blair found it had not. Since the letter is due this week, the commissioners decided to hold a special meeting, on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., when they will discuss and potentially decide on the letter of intent.
The commissioners approved the expenditure documentation for some American Rescue Plan Act funds, which was for the requested amount of $37,500. The funds will be used to cover labor and a main water line extension in Welling with the Cherokee County Rural Water Department No. 7.
A change order on a concrete bid with T-Town Contracting was also approved for the addition of 5,600 square feet on the new Cherokee County Livestock Arena. Hall said the change order was put into place because they need to add more concrete on the front of the south side to make the building’s entryways symmetrical.
For District 1, a claim form for $10,000 was pushed through for a right-of-way parcel acquisition for Moody’s bridge.
A Memorandum of Agreement between the commissioners and Cherokee Nation was accepted, which is decided on yearly and has to do with partnering on road projects. Because all the paperwork was not in place, a District 3 lease-purchase agreement for a John Deere 544 Loader between Armstrong Bank and the commissioners was tabled.
The commissioners accepted several items as surplus for District 1, District 3, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fire Department Tax Advisory Board. For District 1, an amended resolution was approved, which declared some county owned property by the Spring Hollow Feed Mill as surplus and not needed for purposes related to the courthouse or jail. Hall said the reason for getting rid of the property is due to its being landlocked.
The surplus for District 3 was for the disposal of a 2002 EZ Wheel Loader 644 John Deere, while the sheriff’s office dealt with a white 2005 Chevy Malibu and a silver 2010 Chrysler four door. Lastly, the Fire Department Tax Advisory Board declared a digital copier as surplus.
Several pieces of county property by Green Valley Estates were OK for sale to Mike McGee. The commissioners also accepted a sheriff’s office invoice for the fiscal year 2022-’23 to be paid with the current fiscal years monies for an antenna for $665.
Also in regard to the sheriff’s office, the resolution for the retention of an issued Glock Model 19 handgun and badge for Cherokee County Deputy Carl Daniels was accepted. The retention took place due to Daniels retiring at the end of August.
What’s next
The Cherokee County Commissioners will meet again Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse. A special meeting is set for Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
