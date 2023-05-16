The Cherokee County Commissioners met on Monday, May 15, to discuss vacating a portion of a road to prevent trash pollution and kayakers from accessing the spot.
For District 3, approval was given to vacate east 300 feet off East 781 Road. District 3 County Commissioner Cliff Hall said landowner asked the commissioners to block access to the area to mitigate trash buildup
Gary Vandenbos, a Save The Illinois River board member, spoke about the issue, saying the area was “handy” for kayakers and had been available for the past 50 years for public use.
“It would be a shame to lose that; however, I hasten to add the recent use of it for commercial purposes puts a tremendous strain on it,” said Vandenbos.
Vandenbos said the area has no bathrooms or security, and that he understand the problem for landowners.
“It’s a sticky issue. I would like to see it managed in some way that it would have access during daylight hours for people who are using it for appropriate purposes, putting in and taking out a kayak for recreational users,” said Vandenbos.
Terri Ussery, a meeting attendee, said she is one of the people who often puts her kayak in the river at that area.
“I would just hate for that to be closed just for people like [me and my sister] who use it every now and then and don’t cause any harm,” said Ussery.
Hall said the road will be blocked off for now, and a more permanent solution – such as a gate – will be put into place in the future. As for those who want to use the area, Hall suggested they get permission from the owner.
The commissioners also approved the removal of .06 miles east of East 781 Road, as a way to correct the commissioners’ ODOT map, since the road is on private property.
“That’s the hard decision. It’s the [not fun] part of this job, but when we get called down there, and we’ve got dead dogs and piles of trash – well, we didn’t put that there, but we get called to come pick it up. I was under the impression this was county [property] because it’s on a road system,” said Hall. “It’s not county. We’re entering private property once we get to this last 300 feet.”
For District 1, the commissioners accepted an agreement to work on private property with Jim Hix and Charles Johnson, so the county can have access to materials, such as gravel.
The Cherokee County Treasurer’s Office was approved for an office remodel. Hall said the price to redo everything but the floor will be $5,200. The renovations, which were discussed at the May 1 meeting, will include the redo or removal of the front countertop and an expansion of the front window.
An updated emergency operations plan from June 2022 was accepted from Emergency Management. City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said he had been holding out on the plan because of various changes, including the new mayor’s taking office.
“Whether it’s manmade or natural, it’s our ‘go book’ of how we need to operate,” said Underwood. “It has breakdowns of all the different types of disasters, who’s in charge of what, so if it’s county-related, then the county commissioners would [help] and I would work to [help] take care of them.”
The commissioners gave their nod to a service agreement renewal between the board and U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Hall said the service will provide a way to discourage beavers in creeks by trapping or shooting the animals.
A change order concerning the American Rescue Plan Act and the livestock arena was also made.
“We’re pretty much done. We’re down to the end, so this is a Change Order No. 3, and it’s returning our contingencies and allowances that we have leftover off of our original bid, so all the monies that were in use have been returned to us,” said Hall. “All we like finishing up is their parking lot.”
No action was taken for the Norwood Fire Department’s bid to lease or purchase one more pumper engines, as well as for the Fire Department Tax Advisory Board to buy a new breathing air compressor. Several bids and actions were approved for Districts 1 and 2 to purchase and dispose of various equipment.
The Cherokee County Commissioners will meet again June 5 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
