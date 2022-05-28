OKLAHOMA CITY - May 31 is World No Tobacco Day, a global event that educates on the harmful impact of tobacco, which kills more than 8 million people each year. This year, Tobacco Stops With Me, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, urges Oklahomans to reflect on damage caused by the tobacco industry, which pollutes the planet and harms health.
"Tobacco is the leading preventable cause of death in Oklahoma, and it further harms our state with toxic pollution," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "World No Tobacco Day offers an important opportunity to consider the extraordinary damage the tobacco industry causes. We hope it inspires Oklahomans to take advantage of the free resources TSET provides."
Tobacco poisons water and soil, produces toxic waste that harms the environment and contributes to higher air pollution levels. According to the World Health Organization, harmful chemicals from discarded tobacco products, including cigarette butts, are a significant source of environmental damage and a threat to human health and wildlife. Tobacco Stops With Me supports all Oklahomans trying to quit tobacco with free services from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.
Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to help Oklahomans create quit plans suited to their needs. Registrants may also receive free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges.
Since 2013, more than 470,000 Oklahomans have used the Helpline's resources. Those thinking about quitting tobacco can call 1-800-QUIT NOW - 1-800-784-8669 - or visit OKHelpline.com for free, nonjudgmental support. Role models also play a critical role in youth tobacco use and can save young people from a lifetime of addiction. Studies show that children of smokers are twice as likely to begin smoking between the ages of 13 and 21.
Those who have children who struggle with tobacco or vape use can learn about My Life, My Quit, which is a TSET program offering teens ages 13 to 17 a variety of free tools to help them quit.
Each teen is helped by trained staff via text, phone, or web-based coaching.
Teens can enroll online or learn more at MyLifeMyQuit.com or text 36072 for real-time coaching.
