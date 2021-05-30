May 31 is World No Tobacco Day, a global event encouraging tobacco users to sign a digital pledge and "Commit to Quit." Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco use. In support of this effort, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust offers two FREE programs to Oklahomans that can assist with their quit - the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and My Life, My Quit.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides FREE services and resources including patches, gum or lozenges to Oklahomans thinking about quitting tobacco. Additionally, Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to assist in creating a customized quit plan. If you use tobacco and are thinking about quitting, call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKHelpline.com for free, nonjudgmental support. Since 2003, more than 450,000 Oklahomans have reached out to use the Helpline resources.
"While there's no one right way to quit tobacco, we know that most tobacco users want to quit, and don't want to see their children become addicted to tobacco," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "I hope World No Tobacco Day inspires those thinking about quitting to 'Commit to Quit' and access the free services TSET offers to all Oklahomans. The best time to quit is always now."
While tobacco products are illegal to purchase for those under 21, roughly 9% of Oklahoma's high school students are current tobacco users, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Because Oklahoma's youth rate is nearly twice the national average, 4.6%, it is estimated that 88,000 Oklahoma kids will ultimately die prematurely from smoking as adults. Role models, especially parents, play a major role in determining youth tobacco usage. Children of parents who smoke are twice as likely to begin smoking between 13 and 21. Quitting now can save your child from a lifetime of addiction.
If a child is already struggling with tobacco use, My Life, My Quit is a TSET program that offers Oklahoma teens 13-17 the opportunity to "Commit to Quit" tobacco with FREE text or web-based coaching. Each teen gets quit help via text, phone or online with trained staff using proven methods for quitting. Teens can text 36072 for real-time coaching or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com to learn more about the program and enroll online.
In Oklahoma alone, tobacco claims 7,500 lives and costs the state $1.62 billion in health care costs annually.
For the latest information on how to protect your family and community against the harms of tobacco, sign up for the Tobacco Stops With Me newsletter at StopsWithMe.com, or connect with Tobacco Stops With Me on Facebook or by following @StopsWithMe on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.