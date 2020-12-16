Last week, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma announced the opening of the Oklahoma Initiative Fund grant cycle. The Oklahoma Initiative Fund is a statewide grantmaking initiative that seeks to provide support that will positively impact and strengthen rural communities across the state.
Grants of up to $15,000 will be available to organizations working in the areas of: literacy and strengthening rural libraries; health and mental health services; and food insecurity. Organizations in or serving communities with a population of 50,000 or less are eligible to receive funding support.
Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. While organizations based anywhere in Oklahoma may apply, preference will be given to community-based organizations located within and serving eligible communities.
Grants will be made from the Oklahoma Initiative Fund, which is a permanent, endowed component fund of Communities Foundation of Oklahoma.
“Communities Foundation of Oklahoma is focused on creating better, stronger communities throughout our state. Through the Oklahoma Initiative Fund, we will be able to provide support to local organizations,” said Teresa Rose Crook, CFO executive director. “We are excited to provide this opportunity, especially at a time when our neighbors need aid from their local organizations the most. CFO is hopeful that this fund and resulting grant cycle will have a lasting impact on Oklahoma communities.”
Applications will open Jan. 4, with a submission deadline of Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. Funding decisions and notification of awards will be made in the first week of March.
All applications must be submitted through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma’s online grant portal, www.cfok.org/grants.
