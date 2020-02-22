The Oklahoma Child Abuse Prevention Action Committee invites communities to take action for children by participating in the 12th annual “Build a Blue Ribbon Tree for Kids” campaign.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health, along with various community organizations, are working together to build a “Blue Ribbon Tree” state. Blue ribbon trees will be blossoming throughout Oklahoma communities in April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The blue ribbon is the international sign for child abuse prevention and serves as a constant reminder that everyone has a responsibility in helping protect children.
Communities are invited to participate by displaying blue ribbon trees during April. To have a tree showcased in the annual Blue Ribbon Tree Community Partnership video, trees must be completed and registered by April 8.
“This year’s goal is to get 2,020 blue ribbon trees sprouting across the state with increased participation and registrations by schools, businesses, churches and individuals for April 2020,” said Jennifer Emfinger, marketing coordinator with the Oklahoma CASA Association and member of the Child Abuse Prevention planning committee.
Photos of the decorated trees will be highlighted at various events, including at the 2020 Annual Outstanding Child Abuse Prevention Award Ceremony, the Child Abuse Prevention Month scrapbook, on the OSDH Family Support and Prevention Service webpage and on social media sites.
A registration form is provided for individuals and organizations to register trees with the OSDH Office of Child Abuse Prevention at https://go.usa.gov/xEbAJ.
Any materials may be used in creating a blue ribbon tree. If using a live tree, choose a highly visible location and secure needed permission. Creativity is encouraged.
For more information, contact Sherie Trice at 405-271-7611 or SherieT@health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.