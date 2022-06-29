Community called on to help with blood shortage

With blood donations down around the summer holidays, collection centers are reaching out to the community to participate in area drives.
The American Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood. Alice Townsend, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma, stressed the importance of donations.
“Generous blood donors are critical to ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it. It’s important to have blood products on the shelves when every second counts,” said Townsend.
This time of year sees a regular decrease in donations, as Red Cross regional communications director Matt Trotter explained.
"The American Red Cross sees a pretty big decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks – around 21 percent," said Trotter. "When blood donations drop, so does the availability of blood products for hospital patients. Donors can help ensure blood is ready when needed by making an appointment to give in the coming weeks."
While the Red Cross has a permanent blood and platelet donation center in Tulsa, the organization will hold a blood drive in Tahlequah on Thursday, July 28 at the Armory Municipal Center from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is the sixth-largest blood collector in the country and the main provider in Oklahoma. In addition to lower donor levels, OBI has faced supply-chain issues in recent weeks as well. OBI President and CEO Dr. John Armitage described the situation in a June 14 press release.
“Summer blood donation rates are always lower, but for us to now face a situation where we can have donors come to the drive and be unable to give their fullest and best gifts is both frustrating and disheartening,” Armitage said. “We’re fighting with a hand tied behind our back and our supply chain foulups aren’t likely to get better anytime soon. Broken manufacturing and delivery pipelines are never good, but in the blood world, they put lives and patient care at risk.”
OBI specified one product not reliably available due to these issues: the plastic bags used to collect “double red cells." These bags allow a specialty blood-drawing procedure that lets donors provide two units in only one sitting. To increase the blood supply, OBI is urgently asking the community to give blood.
Northeastern Health System regularly hosts OBI mobile blood drives – most recently on June 28 at the NHS West building, as Jennifer Daniels explained.
"We have them monthly," said Daniels. "I post a flyer on our NHS Facebook page and OBI calls donors who have donated in the past to let them know when they will be back in town."
The next blood drive at NHS is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19. Other upcoming OBI mobile drives will be held in the area as well.
On July 11, a drive is planned for 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital Clinic.
On July 12, the Tahlequah Boots & Badges at First United Methodist Church blood drive is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13.
Donors can find and make an appointment for these and other OBI mobile blood drives at: https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/zip.
