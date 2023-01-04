The new year has brought returning events and fresh faces to the Tahlequah Creates gallery and artist cooperative.
One of the newest artists at Tahlequah Creates, Bridget Cowlishaw, joined in November 2022.
“I work in mixed media – paint and pencils – and I also do knitting and crochet,” said Cowlishaw.
Cowlishaw has several of her shawls on display at the gallery, as well as a print titled, “Cat with a Pearl Earring.”
“That’s kind of one of my one hit wonders,” she said.
The print echoes the famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting by Johannes Vermeer and instead focuses on a feline subject.
Cowlishaw's husband, Brian, also has some new pieces hanging at Tahlequah Creates.
“Saturday [Jan. 1], I put in a sculpture,” said Brian. “It’s currently in the front window.”
This sculpture is called “Hanging Together” and depicts a small figure stuck with several sewing pins.
Brian recently added a painting titled “Snowlight” and another piece named “Asian Tiger.”
Many pieces from other local artists, like Dennis Tibbits and Kelly Anquoe, are also available at Tahlequah Creates, and for the month of January, the gallery will have two pieces by the late artist Murk Jacob available for silent auction.
Several events are scheduled there for the coming weeks as well.
“On Jan. 13, Scary Larry Huitt is recording a house concert at the gallery,” said Kathy Tibbits, Tahlequah Creates co-founder and TDP columnist who filed her final piece for the Jan. 5 edition. “We do a Friday night concert, but we don’t have it every Friday.”
Huitt’s concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and entry is $10, with proceeds going to the musician and gallery.
‘We clean out the center of the gallery and put out chairs for people to watch,” said Tibbits.
Tahlequah Creates also regularly hosts watercolor classes by member and artist George Fulk. Fulk’s spring class date has yet to be announced, but each lesson is $20.
“One Wednesday, Jan. 11, it’s the annual member meeting of the Tahlequah Creates co-op,” said Tibbits.
This is meeting and potluck is for members of the gallery’s artist co-op.
“We decided to use the co-op model for our gallery to allow our artists a great deal of autonomy,” said Tibbits.
To support the gallery, Tibbits said some artists pay towards utilities and some work there.
“We support art for all ages,” said Tibbits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.