Recent incidents in Cherokee County have put Oklahoma's "Make My Day" law at the forefront.
The law allows individuals the right to absolute safety in their homes, businesses and vehicles, meaning they can shoot and kill someone who poses a threat. In theory, this also includes someone apparently trying to gain entrance into one's home. The law doesn't necessarily apply if the person has a right to be in the location.
According to the Oklahoma Statute 21 O.S.§ 1289.25, the use of deadly force against an intruder is allowed, and that Oklahomans have the right to expect absolute safety. They have the right to use defensive or deadly force if necessary.
A person is allowed to use defensive force to protect themselves or others if someone is breaking and entering, carjacking, or attempting to kidnap. Defensive force may lawfully include force which is likely to cause serious injury or death to the intruder or attacker.
Oklahoma is one of 26 states to have a "Stand Your Ground" law which allows a person to defend themselves anywhere where they have legal right to be.
The limitations of the law are the specifics of the home, business, and occupied automobile.
Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp said he applies Oklahoma self-defense law if the action didn't happen in one of those specific areas.
"If I believe that the person using force was reasonably in fear of their life, or serious bodily injury, then I can decline charges because I believe they were acting in self-defense," he said.
According to Statute 21 O.S. § 1289.25(D) a person who is not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in any other place where they have a right to be has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand their ground and meet force with force. That includes deadly force if they believe it is necessary to do so to prevent death or bodily harm to themselves or another.
Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers on a Sept. 21 Saturday Forum on Facebook if they would kill someone if they were merely on their property or would that person have to attempt to barge into their home, auto, or business. They were also asked if they felt that the law caused some unjustified homicides from people with hair triggers.
Ariel Gallimore said she believes the law has a time and place, and every situation is different.
"I can't say if I'd shoot anyone because I have, thankfully, never been in that situation. I do believe I'd be more than willing to hurt someone for my family then I would myself," she said.
She said she doesn't own a gun and the wording of the law is "kind of sick."
"If you're killing someone, it should always be for you or someone else's safety," she said.
Leslie Burchett said wasn't sure if she could take someone's life, but she would defend herself or her family if faced with a threat.
"If you come to my house and I feel like you want to take mine, you will be met with equal force," she said.
Joe Medlock clearly said a criminal is never the victim of a crime they are committing.
The laws have been a recent topic of conversation amid recent shootings that occurred within a few days of each other.
On Sept. 8, Timothy Ragsdale was shot and killed by James Mounce after he allegedly assaulted two people. According to Holly Buckhorn, 57-year-old Timothy Ragsdale was shot by Mounce. Buckhorn said Mounce was there to pick up Rachel Conner, who had purportedly been assaulted by Ragsdale.
"James also made the following statements: 'I shot one time,' 'I feared for my life,' 'He was going to kill me,' and 'He was going to kill us,'" Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater reported.
On Sept. 11, Josh Montgomery was shot and killed by Ginger Snow who said she was defending herself. She told deputies that Montgomery started banging on the doors and windows at her residence. She armed herself with a gun and opened the door. She said when he threatened to kill her, she fired shots into the air to scare him. When he started to come at her, she fired at least two shots, killing him.
Mounce was arrested for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. Snow, licensed to carry a weapon, was not arrested. Neither have been charged.
Thorp, who reviewed both incidents, said Oklahoma has very strong self-defense laws and he supports and follows the law.
In a website poll, TDP also asked readers to what extent they would use deadly force to defend themselves. Forty-seven said the person would have to be attacking them, inside of their house, or actively trying to get inside of their house or car, and then they would shoot to kill. Twenty-one said they would try to incapacitate that person, but not kill him/her, whereas five said they would kill someone who stepped onto their property or who made verbal threats in public.
