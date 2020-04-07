Social distancing can put a hamper on health, especially during a time when bodies need to be healthy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that people of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, are at greater risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19. These conditions include lung and heart disease, asthma, obesity, and diabetes.
“Staying at home for any prolonged period of time can seem overwhelming and can take a toll on one’s health,” said Christina Kirk, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator.
According to the World Health Organization, sedentary behavior and low levels of physical activity can have negative effects on both mental and physical health impacting the quality of life in individuals. It is recommended that individuals engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity of physical activity per week, or a combination of both.
“These recommendations can still be achieved even at home, with no special equipment and with limited space” said Kirk.
There are many ways to stay active and reduce sedentary behavior while practicing social distancing. Take short active breaks during the day to reduce sedentary behavior. Getting up throughout the day improves circulation and keeps the brain functioning optimally. Also, short bouts of physical activity add up to the weekly recommendation suggested by WHO. Stick to a routine that includes alternative ways to keep active. Be consistent with waking up and going to bed at the same time every day. Schedule in time for physical activity by starting the day with an exercise or plan to exercise in the evening. Routine positively impacts one’s mental health. Follow an online exercise class or program and take the opportunity to begin a free class or program being offered online.
Two of the simplest ways to stay active is by walking daily and standing up often. Those who decide to go outside to walk or exercise should be sure to maintain at least 6 feet from other individuals. It doesn’t cost anything to go on a walk in the neighborhood and it can be fun for the entire family. Spice up a walk with a scavenger hunt or run and walk at intervals. Reduce sedentary time by standing up whenever possible. Try standing or walking for every 10 minutes of sedentary time. Last but not least, it is important to practice relaxation. Meditation and deep breaths can help some to remain calm and even alleviate stress. For optimal health, it is also important to remember to eat healthy, stay hydrated, and stay tobacco free.
To learn more about kick starting a healthy lifestyle, visit shapeyourfuture.com.
