Spring is synonymous with gardening, and whether planting in a community plot or in a backyard, local experts have the dirt on getting in the dirt this season.
Tahlequah Community Garden had an interest meeting scheduled for April 22, but the event was postponed after one of its coordinators fell ill.
“[Northeastern State University’s] Big Event was that day, so we were going to work with students in the morning and get some things done, and anyone who was interested in a plot could come by that afternoon,” said Sara Barnett, who is part of a team that directs TCG.
As of right now, Barnett said TCG has been managing interested parties as they come.
“We’ve had a couple of new people who’ve planted small plots in the garden, and the space is really all planted right now, so I don’t know if we will need to host another interest meeting,” she said.
TCG is not the type of community garden wherein everyone focuses on the same crops and grows them together. Instead, Barnett said, the garden employs a plot system.
“People adopt their own plot and plant whatever they want to, so they kind of manage on their own,” she said.
Some of the produce being grown at the moment are blackberries, muscadine grapes, tomatoes, and strawberries.
“Actually, one of the gardeners just brought me a whole Walmart sack full of strawberries,” said Barnett.
Although the garden is currently filled out, Barnett said they might be able to squeeze in anyone who is interested.
“One of our gardeners has a pretty large space. [Cheri Jo Sanders] will pretty much plant whatever is not taken because it’s not manageable to just leave it open as the grass takes over, feeds into the other areas, and causes a lot more problems for us,” said Barnett. “She will take it upon herself to go ahead and plant, and usually it’s a cover crop or something really easy to manage ... and keep the grass out.”
Barnet called Sanders TCG’s gardening expert and said she is generous and always willing to teach people what she knows.
“Our policy is that our gardeners have to donate 10% of their produce and [Sanders] probably keeps 10%,” said Barnett.
Workdays are scheduled for the Saturday following the third Monday of every month, which is when leadership meeting are held. All ages are invited to come “play in the dirt” and work on common areas and pathways. Barnett said each participant should bring a pair of gloves and some water. Gardening tools are provided, and work goes on for around one to two hours.
“Right now, we [start] at like 9 or 10 a.m. and once the heat is in full force for the summer, we’ll probably adjust that and go early in the morning at 8 a.m.,” she said.
But before the dog days of summer bring the heat, the spring season has recently been hitting the area with nearly persistent showers and heavy rain.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said rain overall is a good thing, but there are some situations where it can present an issue for gardeners.
“With heavy clay soils, clay doesn’t allow for water to drain through the soil profile quickly; therefore, we can start to see some pooling with heavy rains and clay soils. In succulent-like gardens, if we cannot move [the plants] someplace where they are sheltered from the storms, then heavy rain can cause them to be overwatered. For bare soils, heavy rain can erode our bare soils quite easily, since there is no plant material holding them in place,” said Parolini. “Our new plants can something suffer from heavy rains because they are not mature enough to withstand such pressure [and] too much rain plus warm weather makes the perfect environment for diseases to grow and spread.”
Parolini pointed out several positives to rain.
“We can utilize the rain we are getting to identify weak spots or problem areas in our landscape,” she said. “For example, if we notice an area that is getting really bogged down, then we can try planning a rain garden in that area or work on putting in some drainage next season.”
Rain also helps gardeners by watering their plants.
“The proper way to fully water a plant is to water it all the way through until we see water come through the bottom. We then don’t want to water our plants until we either see them start to look unhappy or until the top couple of inches of soil is dried out,” she said. “So rain helps us get that water all the way through, but too much rain will actually remove all of the air from the soil and basically suffocate the plants.”
There are many ways to protect plants and gardens from heavy rains.
“If you can move plants to a sheltered place, then try to do that. If not, then we can’t control the weather so the best thing to do is to monitor our plants and landscape,” said Parolini.
Parolini also advised monitoring plants for any signs of disease.
“Do not prune out diseased plants when it is wet, because water can help move the bacteria or fungi from one place to another,” she said.
