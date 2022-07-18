Community garden offers a space to learn, share, grow

Green thumbs got dirty on Saturday during a community workday for the Tahlequah Community Garden.
Volunteers met early in the morning July 16 to avoid this summer's persistent and intense heat. Garden coordinator Cheri Jo Sanders said the day went well.
She said the group's harvest included purple hull peas, tomatoes and corn. However, there is still work to be done in the garden this season.
"There are potatoes to dig, okra and the tomatoes are still going strong," said Sanders. "It's been a wonderful year, even with the drought, since we have access to water."
Six people came to help out on Saturday, according to Sanders. She said the garden's coordinators and volunteers try to meet regularly.
"Everyone has pulled their part," said Sanders.
Community workdays are scheduled for the third Saturday of each month.
Located across the street from Northeastern State University, the Tahlequah Community Garden is a plot of green teeming with plants of various heights and shapes. A sign out front greets visitors with its purpose to "provide an opportunity for NSU students and members of the community at large to come together and learn about ecological balanced/chemical free gardening."
The garden is supported by NSU, First Lutheran Church and Lake Region Electric.
While the plot is not designated as "you pick open garden" -- a garden that allows anyone to come and harvest whatever they'd like -- Sanders said they often give produce away to those in need.
"It's a standing rule that we give 10 percent of what we grow to the homeless, food banks and needy people," said Sanders.
The Tahlequah Community Garden is not only a space for growing, but for learning. This past spring semester, NSU students in the Food Systems Management course volunteered at the garden. In February, the garden described on Facebook how the students built a walkway and helped remove Bermuda grass from around the garden's crop of muscadine grapes.
Diana Soline responded to the post.
"Happy to see so many young people participating!" said Soline.
The attached photos showed students kneeling on the ground, picking through the grass and soil with gloved fingers. Liu Si Rou commented on the effort.
"Hard work!" said Liu Si Rou.
The students helped out again in April and planted summer crops.
As of Saturday, the muscadine grapes are still growing. Sanders pointed out the garden's row of muscadines, which are native to the Southeastern United States. As OSU Extension Office assistant Becky Carroll wrote in 2017, muscadine grapes are not well adapted to the northern parts of Oklahoma, where it gets "relatively cold in the winter."
"In Oklahoma, the most likely area for successful muscadine plantings would be south and east of McAlester," said Caroll.
Growing this native species fits with the community garden's stated aim of "teaching sustainable food production and preservation methods."
Check it out
The next community workday is on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. More information about the Tahlequah Community Garden is available on its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahCommunityGarden.
