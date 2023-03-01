Community Garden set to sprout soon

With upcoming work days scheduled, the Tahlequah Community Garden will soon be teeming and green again.
TCG Coordinator Cheri Jo Sanders said it's wintertime right now, so the garden is still asleep.
"I've pruned all the muscadine [grapes] back so they're ready to go in the summer," said Sanders. "We've got wheat and rye grass growing all over most of the garden for just a winter cover."
This cover will be tilled before planting and provide the soil with nutrients and nitrogen.
The next TCG leadership meeting is scheduled for March 20. Plots will be assigned at 1 p.m. on March 25, and the next work day will take place on April 1 at 2 p.m.
'It's just a time to get together and work together and just have a good time learning where food comes from - and it's good food," said Sanders. "We don't use chemicals or fertilizers. It's just good stuff."
While TCG is not designated as "you pick open garden" - a garden that allows anyone to come and harvest whatever they'd like - members often give produce away to those in need.
"We like for people to donate 10% [of their crops] at least to the food banks, churches, or people that cook for the homeless," said Sanders.
The garden is supported by Northeastern State University, First Lutheran Church and Lake Region Electric.
Learn more
Those interested in the Tahlequah Community Garden may contact Sara Barnett at 918-444-4356 or scan the sign in front of the garden. More information about the Tahlequah Community Garden is also available on its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahCommunityGarden.
