Gardening is not the simplest hobby to get into without help. It requires quite a bit of preparation, research and planning to productively and efficiently grow and harvest crops.
Members of the Tahlequah Community Garden helps those with an interest in plants to partake in the activity, regardless of whether they have extensive knowledge or resources.
Sara Barnett works with the Tahlequah Community Garden. She said people of all kinds come out to the garden to help and learn.
“We have a leadership team of about six people where we try to develop a plan on what to do,” said Barnett. “Some people adopt a spot in the garden and are responsible for that area, and others like to come out to just try to learn and volunteer as necessary. We’ve actually been planning since fall, but we just had our official work day last weekend.”
To prepare the garden for the spring season, a lot of work has to be done on the soil, from killing weeds to preparing the land. So far, they have had one volunteer day when about a dozen individuals helped ready the garden for the season. Barnett also said about 24 people with varying experience have expressed interest in participating in the Community Garden.
“I think it provides a space for people to reconnect with nature and to learn and practice their gardening skills,” said Barnett. “We have some people who want to learn and those who already have knowledge and experience but have no space for gardening. It also allows us to grow as a community. It is very rewarding to grow something and eat yourself or to donate to those in need.”
Helping the needy is a major part of what the Tahlequah Community Garden stands for. Many crops are donated to help those suffering from food shortages.
Gabrielle Budder, also a member of the Community Garden, said charity is very important to them.
“In the past, we have donated to Cherokee elders and food distributors around Tahlequah,” said Budder. “This year, we are planning on continuing our philanthropy by providing excess foods to the Tahlequah Men's Shelter and the Love Light Christian Center whenever we have produce to give back to the community. Overall, the garden provides opportunity and helps eliminate food insecurity in Tahlequah.”
The Community Garden has inspired individuals to bring a similar operation to their hometowns. Jaedyn Drewry was a student at Northeastern State University, but now has returned to her hometown of Stigler. She said the garden primarily attracted her interest because she wanted to create something similar back home.
“I think it offers so much to a community. When students or just passersby see the garden, it gives them a sense that they can grow their own food, too," she said.
Get involved
Those interested in participating should visit the Tahlequah Community Garden’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TahlequahCommunityGarden, or call 918-444-4350. The garden is at 271 W. Smith St. near the NSU Science Building.
