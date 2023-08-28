The Cherokee County Community Health Coalition encourages Hulbert students to encompass the eight dimensions of wellness into their everyday living.
These eight dimensions of wellness include emotional, physical, occupational, social, spiritual, intellectual, environmental, and financial wellness.
CCCHC is a community coalition that serves Cherokee County through planning, resource sharing, and strategy development to assist in the implementation of programs addressing the health status and health care needs of our residents.
Organized by the CCCHC, Healthy Kids Camp was a two-day summer camp that integrated educational activities on the eight dimensions of wellness to support well-balanced and healthy living. Students from Hulbert Public Schools third through fifth grades were invited to sign up for the free summer camp that took place Aug. 1 and 2 at Sequoyah State Park. Education and activities during the camp focused on improving student health, including physical activity, mindfulness, and nutrition education.
“Healthy Kids Camp was a great opportunity for students to learn about how their overall health and wellness impacts quality of life,” said Nikki Murray, CCCHC member. “Wellness goes beyond the ability to have nutritious meals and be physically active. A more holistic approach to health, by including all dimensions of wellness, brings balance to the mind.”
The CCCHC partnered with coalition members to bring a wide variety of sessions to the Healthy Kids Camp. The Cherokee County Health Department and TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County worked to bring together partners across the community to engage students and volunteers. Cherokee Nation Public Health provided opportunities to engage in traditional games, such as archery and marbles.
Sequoyah State Park provided a tour of the Three Forks Nature Center as a component of environmental wellness. Students participated in handwashing education, food preparation, and smoothie bikes. Local Bank provided education on financial wellness for young people and Mental Health Centers of Oklahoma provided activities on emotional well-being. Cherokee County OSU Extension led water games and food safety and Cherokee Elder Care provided a session on elder respect. Volunteers with the Oklahoma State University Center for Osteopathic Medicine served as camp counselors for the youth.
“Shape Your Future provides schools and families with resources to strengthen their health improvement efforts,” said Lora Buechele, TSET HLP Program coordinator. “Health and well-being of our students increases academic performance. Students who maintain healthy habits tend to perform better in school, and Shape Your Future makes it easier to ensure that all students have access to opportunities to improve their physical and emotional health.”
For physical activity tips and healthy ideas for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
The Healthy Kids Camp was sponsored by NeoHealth, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County, and the Evolution Foundation.
