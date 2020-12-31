Cherokee County residents are invited to virtual World Café Listening Session events during January and February. While community members are only needed to attend one listening session, six sessions with varied time frames will be offered to the community.
World Café Listening Sessions are a creative group discussion style that encourages collaborative conversations and the sharing of knowledge and experiences that leads to plans for action. In this World Café event, Cherokee County residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas on local wellness that can help transform their city into a healthier place to live.
The TSET Healthy Living Program in Cherokee County has scheduled “Cherokee County World Café Listening Sessions” for the following times: Tuesday, Jan. 12, at noon and 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 11, at noon at 7 p.m.
World Café Listening Sessions are expected to last one hour and 15 minutes. All participants will be incentivized for their time.
Participants must preregister for the Zoom meeting in order to join. To get the link or learn more, contact Lora Buechele, program coordinator of the TSET Healthy Living Program in Cherokee County, at lora.buechele.cchsc@gmail.com or 918-822-0411.
Anyone can keep up with the local program by checking out Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program on Facebook.
