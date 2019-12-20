Presents under the tree on Christmas morning come in all types of shapes and sizes, and while children are typically the first to be considered when presents are handed out, local dignitaries have season's wishes of their own.
The city of Tahlequah has grown in recent years, but it would make Mayor Sue Catron happy if it grew just a little more.
“I would be thrilled if I got a phone call from a company saying they wanted to relocate to Tahlequah and bring jobs and prosperity to town,” said Catron. “I would jump up and down for that.”
Candy and other sweets are a highlight during the holidays. Ward 3 Tahlequah City Councilor Stephen Highers is hoping to satisfy his sweet tooth.
“Right now, my Christmas wish is for a sticky toffee pudding,” he said. “It’s so good!”
Crime doesn’t stop during the Christmas holiday, and while many people are off work during the holidays, local law enforcement agencies must stay on guard to protect area residents. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault will be happy, though, with a decent meal; he said his family typically takes him out to eat for Christmas and birthdays.
“A good steak dinner is what I want,” said Chennault.
Hulbert Police Department Chief Casey Rowe said what he wants for Christmas is for his daughter to be happy and to see other people smiling.
Santa might not know what someone wants if he doesn’t receive a letter. So Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King made sure to include his requests in a letter to ol’ Kris Kringle: “Dear Santa, I’ve been a pretty good boy all year. I want a semi-automatic Nerf gun so I can finally beat the kids in the Nerf gun war. Also, I need pants that will fit me all year long instead of just a few months. Lastly, a little less gray hair would be awesome. Thanks, Chief Nate.”
Seasonal beverages and snacks are very popular for tastebuds. Peggy Glenn, director of development for Northeastern State University, wonders why some products have to be removed from shelves after the holidays end.
“My Christmas wish is for Cranberry Sprite to be a regular offering all year-round,” she said.
Not everyone wants a tangible gift for Christmas. Michael Stopp, chief of staff for Congressman Markwayne Mullin, said he has few wants.
“But if pressed, what I want for Christmas is time off to spend with family and friends and to be able to reflect on the last year," he said. “With life moving so quickly and these phones keeping us constantly engaged, it’s nice to have down time over the holidays just to reflect and disengage. I hope everyone has a great holiday, and doesn’t sweat the small stuff.”
Sometimes business concerns can trump holidays, even if the business owner is trying to sell out. That's the case for local chimney sweep and musician Mark Sweeney, who said. "All I want is a buyer for [Hearth and Pool Services.]”
Christmas came early for some folks, including Tahlequah Farmers’ Market President Marla Saeger.
“[Husband] Bob [Saeger] and I decided last week that I would be getting a new computer,” she said. “The next day, my computer died a miserable death. So I got it and [am] downloading the myriad of software that I had.”
With the country divided due to politics and armed conflicts ongoing throughout the globe, other business owners have esoteric wishes. Deanna Franke, owner of Oasis Health Foods, hopes the state of the world can change, as her Christmas wish is for “Peace on Earth.”
Lake Region Electric Cooperative CEO Hamid Vahdatipour related how employees came together as a group to decide what the utility's Christmas wish should be. At the top of the list were: “wishing for the community to come together,” hoping people can put their political opinions to the side and “work together and respect each other; homes for the homeless; a prosperous decade, since we’re starting a new one; a safe return home for all of our veterans; and realizing the ‘Reason for the Season.’”
“It might be a cliché, but with peach on earth, one would get along with their neighbors and respect their opinions and try to understand,” said Vahdatipour. “We would help our less fortunate community members, walk away from wars and conflicts, and as Mr. Spock would say, we would ‘live long and prosper.’ So, my wish and my team’s Christmas wish is ‘Peace on Earth.’”
