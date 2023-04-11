April is Autism Awareness Month, and community members and organizations are showing their support for autistic people of all ages.
In 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in the United States, more than 5.4 million adults are autistic, and 1 in every 36 children has been diagnosed with autism.
The most important thing Nicki Barnes Scott, local mom of two and founder of nonprofit My Friends and Me, wants people to understand is how differently each autistic person experiences symptoms.
“Because the diagnosis broadened to include other syndromes and disorders, there are many more people with the diagnosis of autism who have wildly differing symptoms from each other,” said Scott. “So knowing one autistic child or adult doesn’t make one an expert in autism.”
Scott’s teenager, for instance, was diagnosed with PDD-NOS – Pervasive Developmental Disorder-Not Otherwise Specified – which was brought under the umbrella of Autism Spectrum Disorders.
“Some of his symptoms, strengths, and struggles are unusual for a person with an autism diagnosis,” she said. “Having the diagnosis has streamlined resources available to him in education and even now as we help him transition into adulthood and the workforce.”
Scott said the autism spectrum is not linear.
“It’s more like the paint swatch selection at the hardware store,” she said. “There are endless hues and shades nuancing each symptom, be they strengths or struggles, that autistic people experience individually in a world that isn’t made to appreciate anything other than gray tones.”
Scott has found that self-advocates in the autistic community prefer being referred to as autistic, whereas other people with neurodivergence prefer people-first language. For example, on the latter term, a person might prefer being called a “person with ADHD” rather than an “ADHD person.”
“I’ve been accused of being overly ‘PC’ about language when referring to disability, but I truly believe there is dignity in respecting the wishes of self-advocates who are speaking up for themselves and on behalf of those sharing their diagnoses,” said Scott.
The Cherokee Nation has recently taken steps to better address autism diagnosis and support for tribal citizens. On April 4, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order to create the “Task Force on the Cherokee Nation Autism Initiative.” The task force will review existing services and resources available to patients and families within the tribe’s Health Services system and make further recommendations no later than this time next year.
“The impact of autism on Cherokee Nation citizens, their families and our communities is far-reaching,” said Hoskin in an April 4 press release. “At Cherokee Nation, we want to provide a comprehensive and collaborative approach with community partners to advance research, increase awareness and advocate for ensuring equitable access to services and resources, diagnosis, treatment, social care and opportunity.“
Hoskin said his executive order is a meaningful, actionable step toward addressing the needs of Cherokee families.
Other organizations are making efforts to support autistic people, such as Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s Penguin Project – a national program that provides theater opportunities to children and adults with disabilities – and its upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Bryn Smith, the director of this year’s musical, said rehearsals are going great and are still being held Mondays and Thursdays at 6:30 pm at Tahlequah First Presbyterian Church.
“Three of our leads have autism,” said Smith. “One is Sebastian, one is Flounder, and one is Scuttle.”
Smith has previously told the Tahlequah Daily Press that the Penguin Project allows participants to enjoy something they may not otherwise get to enjoy and also become known, accepted, greeted, and integrated into their community.
This year’s production is scheduled for June 2 and 3 at the ahlequah Public Schools Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.