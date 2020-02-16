Coffee, conversation, and connection is what the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly A.M. Live is all about, and a group of business and community leaders filled the Thompson House Friday morning to enjoy those three C's.
"It was an excellent crowd. There were quite a few first-time attendees, as well as current members," said Cindy Morris, TACC president. "I enjoy working with them to help them network with others."
Along with the 25 people who pre-registered, there were about another dozen who attended. As the host site, the Thompson House had many volunteers on site to help with food, information, and tours of the house.
"This is a way for the community to know about the crown jewel of Tahlequah," said Beth Harrington, who was instrumental in the restoration of the house.
Monica VanDonkelaar owns Blue Fern Bed and Breakfast and was the host for the January A.M. Live, which she said was fun.
"I like these - getting to know people in the community in this way," she said.
Kelly Callaway, with First State Bank, is a Chamber ambassador and he was on the committee which helped develop the A.M. Live event.
"It's great to be involved. I love that A.M. Live is being put on. I hope it grows and grows," he said. "It's great to see other businesses in town. Everyone should come out."
After attendees had an opportunity to get some breakfast and network with others, Lisa Pinnick, TACC board member, thanked everyone for coming. She asked who were new Chamber members and gave each one time to introduce themselves. Pinnick also asked who was attending A.M. Live for the first time, and about a quarter of the attendees' hands raised.
Pinnick encouraged everyone to participate in the Chamber's Five Star Friday initiative by leaving good reviews for local businesses on Facebook and other platforms.
Morris announced some upcoming events hosted by the Chamber, and prizes were given away, including a four-hour rental to the Thompson House.
Etter Nottingham, Thompson House board president, said a few words about the historic site and ways funds are raised to keep it open. The third annual Derby Day event is set for May 2 at the Thompson House, and tickets are $35 each.
Toward the end of the event Nottingham gave tours of the house.
What's next
The next A.M. Live will be 8-9 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Tahlequah Daily Press, 106 W. Second St.
