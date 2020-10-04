The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for its Community Revitalization Program.
The program's mission is to work with city and county governments across Oklahoma to resolve environmental issues such as asbestos and lead-based paint, allowing for renewed use of buildings as sites for business or government.
Candidate sites must be city or county government owned and have had an environmental assessment completed. Projects will be competitively scored and ranked, and selections will be made prior to July 1, 2021.
For questions on the program or to apply, contact Trenton Wilhelm at trenton.wilhelm@deq.ok.gov. or at 405-702-5108. For more information, visit www.deq.ok.gov/land-protection-division/community-revitalization-program.
