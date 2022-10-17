COMMUNITY SPIRIT: 4-H clubs, residents donate pop tabs to charity

Cherokee County 4-H and community members have been collecting and donating metal pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House Charities for many years.
Cherokee County 4-H Educator Colton Cantrell said local 4-H clubs gather metal tabs from soda pop cans, soup cans, wet dog food cans, and more for the nonprofit, which helps provide support for families of children battling illnesses.
“Cherokee County 4-H members have collected pop tabs for more than 20 years,” said Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn. “During those 20 years, we have delivered pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald Houses in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. [The] 4-H members tour the houses when we deliver the pop tabs, so our 4-H members learn more about what they do at the facility.”
Cantrell said after the metal tabs are dropped off, they are taken to a recycling center, where money will be collected, depending on the metal tabs' weight. The last donation the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office dropped off, which was during the summer, weighed approximately 60 pounds.
The Extension Office has already received at least 10 pounds for the next annual dropoff in 2023. Cantrell said donations help the kids involved realize how the smallest item can be beneficial in many ways.
“It’s something easy; they know they can help a family in need, just by doing the little things,” said Cantrell. “Something little could amount to something big, where you may help a kid who doesn’t have any clothes, in the Ronald McDonald House. Maybe the pop tab money they donated goes and buys that kid clothes or a game, or gives that family food.”
Members of 4-H are not the only ones who can get involved.
Merle Meigs, a Tahlequah resident and frequent pop tabs donor, and the person in charge of the area’s donation buckets, has been collecting the pieces of metal for the OSU Extension Office for at least 18 years.
She said she enjoys collecting the metal tabs because it is a way to help without asking for monetary gains from the community. Due to the amount of scams being marketed as donations, she likes how these donations avoid that possible risk.
“The thing about it is, everything you get in the mail, they want contributions – they want money,” said Meigs. “This way you’re not asking for money, and if you’re going to be drinking pop with the tabs, you can help somebody without asking for money.”
Meigs hopes those involved with the donations realize how they are helping others, and that they will continue as they get older.
You can help
Anybody in the community can get involved with donating the metal tabs by either dropping the tabs off at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office or by taking them to designated buckets at certain local businesses, such as Danny’s Muffler and the Cherokee County Nursing Home. Call the Extension Office at 918-456-6163 for information.
