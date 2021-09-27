COMMUNITY SPIRIT: 4-H volunteer offers his most valuable posession, his time

Mike Harper of Tahlequah is the kind of guy who used to pay for the tolls of the person behind him on the turnpike. He said that it was funny looking in his rear view mirror and watching the attendant explain to the car behind him what was going on.
“They would zoom behind me and try to catch up to me,” said Harper.
Now that he has a Pike Pass, he doesn’t do that anymore, but he is still known for paying for people’s meals, especially at the drive-thru at Sonic.
One time, he saw a homeless person at Braum’s, so he walked into the restaurant and bought him a meal, but when he left the building, the man was gone. His first instinct was to drive away with his extra meal, but he felt prompted to turn around to the other side of the restaurant, so he did and found the man.
“When you feel that nudge that says, pay for the people behind you, I just do it,” he said. “I enjoy doing those things."
He explained that not everyone is needy, but everyone needs a little kindness.
Harper grew up in Tulsa and moved to Tahlequah when he was 15 years old. After having worked in the court system, he is now retired and volunteers for his community, especially to the Tahlequah 4-H and the Cherokee County Oklahoma City University Extension Office.
His 4-H career started in 1980, when he was invited to work with his cousin who showed horses and won a world competition. He fell in love with the animals, and over time, he learned how to show swine and other animals.
“I love the agriculture industry. That’s why I stay with it. The 4-H is a great opportunity,” he said.
Harper explained that 4-H has a lot to offer young people. It is not just a program to train animals.
"It is diverse. They think that it’s all about animals. It's projects that the kids can be involved in. There’s fabric and fashions, nutrition, child care, cats, dogs, public speaking, citizenship, and leadership. It encompasses more than the animal thing,” said Harper.
He started training animals because someone bought him his first animal. Later in life, he decided to pay it forward.
“I would buy animals for kids. I had a cousin I took in. He liked the pig thing, so I took him under my wing. I started with him and traveled throughout the state until he graduated. Then I found another kid, and I took him and started the same thing. I kept going with it,” he said.
He has continued to serve children throughout Cherokee County because to him, time is the most valuable thing that a person can give.
“The most important thing you can give is your time. You can give money and resources, but time is something you cannot get back. Time is priceless,” he said.
Harper also volunteers at the Day Center on Sundays with his church to provide meals for people who are in need.
In 2019, he spent a significant amount of time in Fort Gibson, helping with food and clothing distribution after historic floods devastated the area.
“It was heartbreaking to hear their stories. I was able to talk to another human and they could understand that they weren’t alone. It was an eye opener for me, because I’ve never worked in devastation like that. It was humbling and heart-breaking,” he said.
Harper loves connecting with people. He understands that human experiences are shared, and that as a person helps out another, it improves the lives for all who are involved. He recognizes that there are times in life where people receive, and other times where people have the opportunity to give, and when that opportunity presents itself, it is important to do it.
“I always try to return the favor. I have been helped. I had a health issue. When I worked at the courthouse, they sent me to the Mayo Clinic, and they paid for my expenses,” he said.
At a certain point, he had received so much support that he started returning the money so it could be spent elsewhere.
“I haven’t forgotten where I came from. My first project, someone bought my first animal for me, and I never forgot that. Someone helped me, and now I want to help someone else. We’re all in need of a little kindness,” said Harper.
