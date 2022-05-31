COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Administrators teach parents how to prevent summer slide

Summer slide is the tendency for students, especially those in low-income families, to regress in their education during the summer break. Tahlequah Public Schools educators are encouraging families to spend time with their children to help them prepare for the upcoming school year. Marissa McCoy, principal of Cherokee Elementary, offers tips on how to help students to retain their learning.
"Every year, we have students that return from summer break that experience learning loss. The best way to prevent this from happening is read, read, and read some more," said McCoy.
Tahlequah offers many resources for kids who want to read, including the Tahlequah Public Library. For those that can't get out, there are other options.
"Students can read road signs, recipes, information pamphlets on vacation, the newspaper, or anything with words," said McCoy.
She said that word games are a great way to practice skills as well, crossword puzzles, word searches, scrabble or any other games that challenge a child's spelling and word building skills.
Subscribers to the Tahlequah Daily Press have sources for children, including comic strips and puzzles.
"Participating in these activities for 15-20 minutes a day will help tremendously," said McCoy.
To practice math, parents can ask their children to help with everyday tasks, such as counting objects, doing addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. She recommends helping kids to read analog clocks, and helping out with recipes.
"There are online resources for all of these activities, but real life experiences are best. Put down the devices, and encourage students to have conversations and use their hands to develop better fine motor skills," said McCoy.
She recommends that kids play with blocks, Legos, writing with pencils and crayons, using scissors, and using fine motor skills to build dexterity and eye-hand coordination.
"Play, play, and play. Encourage students to socialize with other children and use their imagination," said McCoy.
