The Tahlequah Animal Shelter has begun setting up “doggie dates” with local residents to increase the likelihood of adoption for canines and to see how the dogs act in certain social situations.
Vicky Green, Tahlequah Animal Control officer, said the occasion is where a person will pick up a dog and take it on an adventure until the animal has to be returned at 4 p.m.
“It’s like if you were to go out on a real date,” said Green. “Typically, when you go out on a date, you go get something to eat, you do a fun event; whether it’s before or after dinner, it’s up to y’all.”
Some examples of “dates” include taking the dogs on walks, going to the park, buying a pup cup from a local business, or buying toys and bones the dog can take back to the shelter.
Green said having the dogs go out and about increases their potential of being adopted by allowing others in the community to see them and giving those at the shelter a basis for how to act in social situations.
Green said the doggie dates are especially nice for those who can’t have pets at their home, such as college students or those living in housing with a restriction on pets.
Mallory Semrow, a Tahlequah resident, has participated in the doggie dates about five times with the same dog named Willis.
Semrow said partaking in the doggie dates gives the animals a chance to go out and have some fun, while also being exposed to new experiences.
“We found out with Willis, which the shelter people didn’t know, he was obsessed with tennis balls and nobody knew that until we bought him a tennis ball,” said Semrow.
She said the doggie dates are a great way for people like her, who can’t adopt their own pets, to still have an experience with them.
“I’ve always been really animal-centric and into animal rescue and helping pets any way I can,” said Semrow. “I’m currently a renter, so I don’t have a situation where I can personally adopt a dog or really easily foster one, but I always want to somehow be involved in the rescue scenario in a way that I could properly facilitate them.”
Visiting local businesses and buying pet-friendly items has also become common.
“It’s a good way to get to know your local businesses,” said Green. “I really want people to go downtown or go to your local businesses that support animal-friendly atmospheres.”
To participate in the doggie dates, Green said, individuals should call or text 918-822-1969.
