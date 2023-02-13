COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Association of Black Collegians offers safe space

Northeastern State University’s Association of Black Collegians has offered a safe space for everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity.
Derra Walker, a NSU junior and vice president of the Association of Black Collegians, has been involved with the organization for a year. She said it was started to give African American students a safe space on campus, where they could just be themselves without fear of judgment.
“Then it developed into a place where we celebrated Black culture, and now it’s completely developed into something where anyone of any race, ethnicity, place, or walk of life has a space to talk about emotional issues we go through as college students [and] a place where we can have different events,” said Walker.
The group has 30 members, and they try to give back to NSU students and those outside the association. Walker said some of the events the organization stages are not always serious meetings or events; some are lighthearted, such as a trivia night or comedy show.
“We celebrate Black culture, with [all the Black History Month events], but it’s not an exclusive thing. We welcome all people of all kinds to come because a lot of people in life are discriminated against or have been ostracized by their families,” said Walker. “I was just telling someone earlier that minorities come in all shapes and sizes. It’s not just the ones we’ve been told about.”
To celebrate Black History Month, the association showcased information about Black innovator,s and a comedy night. The group will hold a trivia night at a to-be-determined time and location; a Poetry and Chill will be at the Jazz Lab at 6 p.m. Feb. 22; and an event at the Skate House will feature music with ties to historical African American culture on Feb. 28 at a to-be-determined time.
Walker said the organization is vital to the NSU and Tahlequah communities to encourage unity, and to lead by example.
“I think it’s important to have to [help] highlight as a community, we’re coming together and we’re supporting people of all races and all kinds,” said Walker. “Because if Black people are supported, we have Black people who have to support people of other races. I think it’s just important to come together.”
To change the perspective and perceived ideas of those in the African American community, Walker said the group hopes to start new trends and bring various events to the area.
“We want the community to see more than just our race,” said Walker. “To some people, I’m the first African American woman they’ve seen, or they’ve gotten to know, that they’ve personally had an experience with, so it’s important to all of us to let them [know], ‘Hey. We are welcoming. We are kind. We are hardworking,’ and [we] just want to really lead by example.”
Check it out
The association offers weekly meetings on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. in the University Center. To participate, individuals may email Walker at walke166@nsuok.edu or NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Kasey Rhone at rhone01@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.