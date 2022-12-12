COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Auto Wash offering holiday cheer with photos

A "Selfies with Santa" event hosted by Buff It Auto Wash in Tahlequah is set to bring holiday cheer and connections among locals on Dec. 17 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Cash Everett, a site manager at Buff It Auto Wash, said the occasion will feature an opportunity for families to take photos with their personal devices. The event will be free and will feature Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and a live reindeer.
"It's just kind of a way to give back to everybody that's taking care of us because we're a small business, so we value everybody that comes through," said Everett.
He said they want to bring holiday cheer to the area through the occasion, especially since they were not able to set up any light displays this year. Everett said they plan to host a similar Christmas-related event each year, and have plans to feature more holiday-themed objects next year, including Christmas light displays and decorations on the building.
"It should be more extravagant next year, but we still wanted to do something this year," said Everett.
Everett said the car wash is wanting to use the photo event as a way to make a better connection with the community, as their business is based out of McAlester.
"We're just trying to knit ourselves here, so everybody knows we are a super-small business," said Everett. "This is only their second location, and they really are very family oriented, and they want to be involved with the community and just try to give back."
While this is the first main event the car wash has hosted, they did try to incorporate an event similar in April 2022 for Easter, which did not have a large turnout due to bad weather.
To help accommodate for potential cold weather, Everett said a tent will be set up on the lot next to the car wash with heaters.
Everett said he believes what sets their Santa picture event apart is the live reindeer, rather than just a Santa and Mrs. Claus. He said rather than wanting to garner more income from the occasion, they prefer to just build on their relationships with customers and create a unique experience for local residents.
"I don't know if it's necessarily different, [except[ for the fact that instead of wanting you to come into the business we just want to meet everybody," said Everett. "We don't necessarily want the traffic to make more money that day. We just genuinely want to meet more people and have everybody become more of a 'Buff It' community."
