Tahlequah BEST Community Coalition has continued to raise awareness on substance use throughout the area, including the local school district.
Desirae Bloomer, a prevention specialist for Tahlequah Public Schools and executive director of Tahlequah BEST – which stands Bringing Everyone’s Strengths Together – said the organization has been helping people since 2004, but its nonprofit status was established in 2009.
“Basically, we address risk factors in a community that would increase substance use, and then we try to promote factors that minimize the risk of substance use,” said Bloomer.
Awareness in regard to substance use is done by the organization through educational events. Bloomer said since the group is embedded with Tahlequah Public Schools, it tends to do a lot with the area’s youth to help get them engaged with positive social media campaigns.
“We realized people do not become involved with substances just solely on the basis of their personal characteristics,” said Bloomer. “Their really heavily influenced by a lot of factors including community norms, rules and regulations, accessibility of drugs and alcohol, and even mass media messages, so we feel like if we can put more positive [stuff] out there and focus more on the positive things we can change the community norms and work with our mayor and our council members to change rules and regulations that makes it not as easy to obtain alcohol and tobacco and other drugs, especially for our youth.”
Tahlequah BEST is currently housed by TPS and is funded through a grant TPS and the coalition wrote in conjunction. Bloomer said she hopes people come to know about all the resources available in the area.
The group provides a lot of information on prescription drugs, but since Tahlequah BEST is driven by community data, Bloomer said, whatever numbers are showing a problem in Tahlequah they will try to address. This includes vaping, marijuana, alcohol, and tobacco.
The group offers several TPS programs and events, including small farmers’ markets at the elementary, middle school vaping prevention programs, and HIV prevention at the high school.
Tahlequah BEST not only helps the district but stays connected with other organizations and partners in the community, including TSET Healthy Living Coalition and Northeastern State University. Bloomer said some of the work they do outside of the school district includes alcohol and tobacco compliance checks throughout Cherokee County.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Bloomer. “I think we have so many good organizations, programs, and practices going on in Tahlequah that before no one knew about, but by having this coalition and getting everyone at the table and getting all the sectors involved, we can better help each other and just make the community better.”
The coalition has about 75 registered members and 10-15 board members. Those wanting to get involved can go to their board meetings, the second Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. and community meetings, which take place in January and September.
The Tahlequah BEST Community Coalition will be hosting a back-to-school bash on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Norris Park with several other community partners.
