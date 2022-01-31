Libraries and Too Fond of Books are setting up local residents with blind dates this year for Valentine’s Day. Those who haven’t found that special someone have the opportunity to fall in love with a book.
“Anybody can do it for fun,” said Pam Davis, a librarian at Tahlequah Public Library.
Those who are single, just started dating, engaged, or have been married a long time can be set up on a date with a book.
“If you don’t have a Valentine’s date, you can come in and get one here at the library. You can drink your wine and read your book and light a candle. You can have a romantic evening reading a good book. Hopefully, it will be one that you will like and enjoy,” said Davis.
On Feb. 1, The TPL is opening a stand in the library where patrons will have a chance to pick out a book, wrapped in white and pink paper.
Like many blind dates, most don’t go in completely blind. Often a friend or family member will give a brief description of the person. Likewise, Gerran Walker, TPL librarian, has written short descriptions of what the book is about, without disclosing the name.
“These books have a little bit of a description, so you are not totally blind, but that way you are surprised. It is like a blind date because you don’t know what the person looks like until you arrive,” said Davis.
She said the purpose of the program is to introduce people to new books.
“It is to inspire you to read something you may not ordinarily pick off the shelf,” she said. “Until you get home and unwrap the book, you don’t know what you are getting yourself into. If you enjoy it, the book may inspire you to read another book. It’s the same thing with a blind date.”
On their wrapping paper, Walker has written the barcode for each book. This allows librarians to check out each book without having to unwrap them.
Too Fond of Books is also wrapping up books for purchase. Bibliophiles will have the chance to buy books on romance, which are labeled with three book descriptions.
In cooperation with Blue Star Mothers, the Hulbert Community Library is welcoming locals to come in and write valentine’s cards to veterans.
“We’ve been doing it annually for the last couple of years. I think it’s really great. As someone with veterans in their family, I know they appreciate it. It’s important to know you are loved,” said Kayla Rooster, a librarian at the Hulbert Community Library.
The John Vaughan Library at Northeastern State University will feature a display with books on romance for students and community members with a library card.
