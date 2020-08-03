Due to one family's commitment to assist others, the Bread of Life Food Pantry continues to give away food to those in need.
With a mission to serve Cherokee County and bordering communities as an emergency food resource for low-income families and in times of crisis, the Hinds family has seen the need rise due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"On average, we were serving 100 families. In July, we did it two times and we hit over 500 families. I wouldn't be surprised if it went up in the next month or two," said Stephanie Hinds, Bread of Life board member. "Since we have started, my grannie - I was little when it started - she would say we've never run out of food. It's gotten close, but God has always supplied."
Hinds' grandmother and her twin, Lucielle Hinds, along with Louise Taylor, are among those who started the pantry in 1991. The organization has given away almost two million pounds of food, according to Hinds' dad, Chip. Most founders have passed away, but many family members have stepped up. It takes 12 volunteers on primary food distribution days and they work more than 100 hours per month in preparation for distribution.
"We couldn't do anything without them. Nobody gets paid," said Hinds. "My mom makes a lot of the sacks. There are my cousins and others who help get the produce and everything out."
The Tahlequah Bread of Life Food Pantry is not affiliated with a church, but is part of a small, national institution. It is based out of an old family rental house, next to the Church of God Seventh Day, but some foods have to be stored off site.
"It looks nice on the outside because the church has renovated it, but the foundation of the house needs a lot of work," said Hinds.
Hinds said 99 percent of the food they give away comes from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Bread of Life volunteers and representatives from other food pantries meet the truck each month near Sequoyah Park to sort and load up their vehicles. They then have to unload it all at Bread of Life until it is time to bag the goods for families.
"We have eight freezers on site. We have freezers on our property for when we have an overflow of frozen foods," said Hinds. "Sometimes the food comes in bulk; sometimes it's already bagged, but we can't depend on that."
While the organization tries to be consistent with the foods available, it often depends on what CFBEO has.
"We order from a shopping list and sometimes it's small, sometimes it's very big. Most of the food is free, but others can cost a lot, like more than you'd pay at the grocery store. When we do pay, it's usually about $1 per pound," said Hinds. "The bulk of the money to buy the freezers, food and bags comes from the Cherokee Nation. Without the Cherokee Nation, we would not be able to function."
She said that Reasor's used to donate bread, but some of the U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines changed. Bread of Life sometimes works with other area pantries that are certified by the USDA and Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to give away excess foods or fill gaps.
Distribution days will be altered starting this month, due to a change in the produce delivery. Distribution will be on the Tuesday following the second Monday of the month. The next food pick-up opportunity is Aug. 11, 12:30-3 p.m., at 325 E. Ward St. Families typically get enough food for three to six days.
Under normal conditions, those in need would have to fill out applications with income information. The income guidelines have risen over time, but now, due to COVID-19, Bread of Life is not requiring any.
"They just pull up and my dad writes down how many are in the family and how many families are being picked up for," said Hinds.
She said the lack of requirements means those who are undocumented are still able to get help. They have also seen a rise in need by some in the community who did not previously need assistance. So Bread of Life needs more volunteers. Within the next couple of weeks, the organization will need to unload over 8,000 pounds of food during delivery days.
Volunteers shouldn't just show up to help, but are asked to contact Hinds or her father, Chip, for information. Hinds said even children as young as 8 have volunteered, and the minimum commitment is three hours.
"It typically runs 12:30-3 p.m., but we start, usually, around 11 a.m. and go to 5 or 6 p.m. My mom needs help bagging groceries a couple of days before handing them out," said Hinds. "Before I started working at Walmart, I probably put in 15-20 hours a week just rotating the stock - that's just my part. Walmart has worked with me every step of the way so I can stay active and productive with the Bread of Life."
For more information about the Bread of Life Food Pantry, or to volunteer, call Stephanie Hinds at 918-413-5328, or Chip Hinds at 918-647-6021.
