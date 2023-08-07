Bright Futures Tahlequah was brought into existence to continue meeting needs at Tahlequah Public Schools, and to do it quickly.
Amy Campbell, Bright Futures Tahlequah public relations chairperson, said the national organization is committed to “Connections for Success.” The group will pursue this mission of connection by creating a database of people who can commit to fulfilling needs for TPS students within 24 hours.
“We believe all of us are better together than any one of us alone,” said Campbell. “Bright Futures Tahlequah is committed to creating synergy between our community and unmet needs within the Tahlequah Public Schools as identified by the committed staff of the Tahlequah Resource Center.”
While TPS has several resources to help students, Campbell said there are times when needs fall through the cracks.
Bright Futures Tahlequah aims to address specific requests and solutions within a 24-hour period.
The program was originally established in 2011 in Joplin, Missouri, but has spread to eight states and over 50 communities.
Campbell said the program was originally brought to the area by Leadership Tahlequah Class 25 on Aug. 4. Many months of strategic planning, research, fundraising, and more were invested to bring the program to the area.
“Tahlequah Leadership 25 was instrumental in bringing this to Tahlequah, but nothing is done in a vacuum,” said Campbell. “We would not have been able to bring it here if the school and Chamber of Commerce weren’t on board.”
The program will focus on TPS students with no age limit, and the school’s resource center will connect students through the proper channels in the program’s framework.
“The organization [is] focused on providing solutions to unmet basic needs,” said Campbell. “There is a direct correlation between a child’s basic well-being and academic and life outcomes. We would like to ensure that the basic needs of the children in the Tahlequah Public Schools are being met.”
Bright Futures Tahlequah aims to establish a “lunch buddies” program, which will pair an adult mentor with a student during lunch twice a month.
The organization also has plans for businesses that want to provide educational information to students through assemblies.
Get involved
Those who want to get involved with Bright Futures Tahlequah can register for the database of committed resources, contributors, leaders, volunteers, and advocates on the group’s Facebook page @brightfuturestahlequah.
