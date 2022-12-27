Boy Scouts of America Troops 743 and 9743 have partnered with the Humane Society of Cherokee County to keep an aluminum can recycling cage in Tahlequah, available for use since 2020.
Tommy Gay, assistant scoutmaster of both troops, said that in 2022, they have properly disposed of 3,160 pounds of trash and 11,720 pounds of cans from the cage, which is in front of Tahlequah’s Walmart at 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Gay said the troops do not have a set schedule for when they bag up or dispose of items in the cage, but it is normally done in two-week intervals during the summer, and is stretched over three to four weeks in the winter.
“We just kind of observe, and whenever the cage is close to being full, we will schedule an evening,” said Gay. “We will have scouts show up, and it usually takes anywhere from one to two hours to do the work, and then adult leaders actually take the cans and the trash; that’s another hour and a half to two hours.”
After a previous youth organization at Tahlequah High School decided to hand off the job to a different organization, the Humane Society approached the troops to see if they would participate.
Gay said the funds, which are currently at $3,801.52, are split between the Scouts BSA and the Humane Society. He said partnering with the organization gives the troops a tangible way of supporting the Humane Society.
He said taking part in the activity has also spurred general conversations within the troops about the recycling process and why it is
needed. “As far as the recycling itself, they understand the need to protect and manage our resources,” said Gay.
The biggest request the group has for users of the recycling cage is to pay attention to the signs around the area that state what can and cannot be thrown into the cage.
Gay said while some people deposite items not considered recyclable into the cage unknowingly, such as aluminum foil or cat food tins, some throw in objects that can be hazardous to the volunteers, like aerosols.
Check it out
One of the next projects Scouts BSATroop 743 andTroop 9743 will be partaking in is running the concession stand at the 5C’s Car Club’s car show on April 29.
